An animated trip through history across the Yangtze River
(People's Daily App) 17:37, May 19, 2022
In this amazing computer animation, ancient paintings including "Full Scenery of Jianghan" and "One Thousand Li of Rivers and Mountains" are reimagined as coming to life next to the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, Hubei Province. This video is a unique way to observe International Museum Day 2022.
(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Dong Feng)
