Township in SW China's Yunnan home to over 3,000 mu of rare alsophila spinulosa

Photo shows alsophila spinulosa, a rare species of tree fern under second-class state protection, in Liming township, Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Tao Ping)

Liming township in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, is home to over 3,000 mu (200 hectares) of alsophila spinulosa, a rare species of tree fern that was once the food of the dinosaurs, according to the recently announced results of the county's first survey on the species in the township.

Tree ferns in the township are distributed in the dense forests of three villages, namely, Xingle village, Xianren village, and Wangjie village, said Zhang Xingke, director of the township's forestry and grasslands service center. These tree ferns are about several meters to more than 10 meters high.

Zhang added that the large distribution area of alsophila spinulosa in the township can be attributed to its good ecological environment and local ecological protection efforts.

Alsophila spinulosa has survived for over 100 million years and is the only woody fern in existence. It is reputed to be a "living fossil" for its significance to the study of paleontology and the Earth's evolution. The umbrella-shaped tree ferns are under second-class state protection in China.

Alsophila spinulosa is also scattered in another five towns and townships in the county.

An official from the county's forestry and grassland bureau said the county will continue to step up regular patrols of the distribution areas of alsophila spinulosa, and enhance publicity to guide the public in protecting wild animals and plants. It will also strengthen the protection of water resources in the distribution areas of the tree ferns to create a sound ecological environment for their growth.

