Guangzhou lighted up for international light festival

Ecns.cn) 13:15, November 23, 2023

The Canton Tower and skyscrapers are illuminated during the 12th Guangzhou international light festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The light festival showcased the charm of Guangzhou city with 25 light shows during the festival, which kicked off on Tuesday.

The Canton Tower is illuminated during the 12th Guangzhou international light festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Liede bridge is illuminated with colorful lights during the 12th Guangzhou international light festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

