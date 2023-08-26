31st Guangzhou Fair opens in Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:48, August 26, 2023

People visit the Guangzhou Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 25, 2023. The 31st Guangzhou Fair opened here on Friday, with an exhibiting area of 90,000 square meters and nine exhibition pavilions. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A man selects wine during the Guangzhou Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 25, 2023. The 31st Guangzhou Fair opened here on Friday, with an exhibiting area of 90,000 square meters and nine exhibition pavilions. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A man selects smart watch during the Guangzhou Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 25, 2023. The 31st Guangzhou Fair opened here on Friday, with an exhibiting area of 90,000 square meters and nine exhibition pavilions. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A man experiences physical examination during the Guangzhou Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 25, 2023. The 31st Guangzhou Fair opened here on Friday, with an exhibiting area of 90,000 square meters and nine exhibition pavilions. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

