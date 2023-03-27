Asia Youth Leaders Forum launched in Guangzhou

March 27, 2023

GUANGZHOU, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Asia Youth Leaders Forum kicked off on Saturday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

During the event, about 400 young people from Asian countries will discuss topics including fostering technology cooperation, promoting high-quality development, enhancing healthcare, encouraging financial investment, innovation and entrepreneurship, and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The forum is aimed at providing young leaders in Asia with a platform to exchange ideas, enhance friendship, and showcase their talents while addressing key issues such as maintaining peace, promoting stability, and fostering prosperity and development in the region, said Wu Hailong, president of China Public Diplomacy Association.

The forum is scheduled for three days in Nansha New District of Guangzhou, a pilot Free Trade Zone in Guangdong.

