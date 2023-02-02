We Are China

Guangzhou landscape in different weather conditions

(People's Daily App) 13:18, February 02, 2023

A Guangzhou-based videographer has spent three years capturing the landscape of Guangzhou under different weather conditions.

Lightning and thunder burst and smash a sea of clouds. A rainbow faintly appears after heavy rains. In the video, Guangzhou shows its charm from different angles under the vagaries of nature.

By using a camera on a drone, a more dynamic Guangzhou starts to remove its mysterious veils.

China's southern city Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong Province.

(Video source: Shijie APP-Shialanga; Compiled by Zhang Tianchen and edited by Zhang Jian)

