Guangzhou landscape in different weather conditions
(People's Daily App) 13:18, February 02, 2023
A Guangzhou-based videographer has spent three years capturing the landscape of Guangzhou under different weather conditions.
Lightning and thunder burst and smash a sea of clouds. A rainbow faintly appears after heavy rains. In the video, Guangzhou shows its charm from different angles under the vagaries of nature.
By using a camera on a drone, a more dynamic Guangzhou starts to remove its mysterious veils.
China's southern city Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong Province.
Photos
