66 koalas from one family in seven generations make public appearance in Guangzhou

Xinhua) 13:09, January 18, 2023

A koala is seen at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 17, 2023. The total of 66 koalas from a family in seven generations living at the park made a public appearance to greet their fans before the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Koalas are seen at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 17, 2023. The total of 66 koalas from a family in seven generations living at the park made a public appearance to greet their fans before the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A breeder (C) holds baby koala "Baobao", the newborn seventh generation in a koala family, and its mother at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 17, 2023. The total of 66 koalas from a family in seven generations living at the park made a public appearance to greet their fans before the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on Jan. 17, 2023 shows koala "Taotao", a member of the first generation in a koala family at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The total of 66 koalas from a family in seven generations living at the park made a public appearance to greet their fans before the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

