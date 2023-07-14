Yellow lotus flowers burst into bloom in S China's Guangzhou

People's Daily Online) 16:12, July 14, 2023

Photo shows a blooming yellow lotus flower at Lotus Hill Resort in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Lotus Hill Tourist Resort in Guangzhou)

Nearly 2,000 varieties of lotus flowers are currently in bloom at Lotus Hill Resort in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The attention-grabbing yellow lotus flowers add a striking pop of color to the spectacle.

The yellow lotus, a medium-sized flower with double petals, has a blooming period that stretches from July to August. Characterized by its peach-shaped buds and dense cluster of petals, the variety exudes an elegant and lively charm.

