In pics: Guangzhou, a place of cultural integration

Xinhua) 09:46, June 17, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows an art center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the night view of the urban areas in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the night view of the urban areas in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A man walks at the Yongqing Fang historical alleyways in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 14, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows the fully-automated pier at the Nansha port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows the urban view along the Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

People enjoy sunset inside a ferris wheel at Canton Tower in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 7, 2022. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People visit the Tomb of Nanyue King in Western Han Dynasty in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 15, 2022 shows the night view of the campus of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a stone sculpture themed five sheep at the Yuexiu Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the Lin Zexu memorial park in Yuexiu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors pose for a group photo in front of the Zhenhai building of the Guangzhou Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a clothing wholesale market in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A child visits the Guangzhou Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the Guangzhou painted porcelain exhibited at the Guangzhou Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the Memorial for the Site of the Third National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Yuexiu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People visit the Lin Zexu memorial park in Yuexiu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Qilou street in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This aerial photo taken in 2022 shows the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A man plays the violin at the Lin Zexu memorial park in Yuexiu District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People visit the 133rd session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows the White Swan Hotel in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows the urban view along the Zhujiang River in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2020 shows the Kapok flowers beside the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People shop at a clothing wholesale market in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 13, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

People walk at the Qilou street in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 14, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Cantonese opera actors perform at the Cantonese Opera Art Museum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 18, 2023. Guangzhou has a history of more than 2,000 years. The city has been a place of cultural integration between Chinese and foreign cultures since ancient times. It has manifested the openness and inclusiveness involved with Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)