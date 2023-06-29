Home>>
Enjoy lotus flowers as they bloom across China
(People's Daily App) 14:23, June 29, 2023
As midsummer approaches again, lotus flowers throughout China begin to blossom.
One of the most remarkable creations of nature, the lotus flower is a symbol of purity, beauty, majesty, grace, knowledge and serenity in Chinese culture.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
