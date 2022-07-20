Rare lotus flower variety blooms to create poetic-like summertime vista in SW China’s Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:28, July 20, 2022

Photo shows a rare large-sized versicolor lotus flower in full bloom in southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Qiubei county)

Rare large-sized versicolor lotus flowers featuring a unique combination of red and white with about 70 petals were spotted in full bloom at a national 5A tourist attraction, the highest rating for Chinese scenic spots, in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

In combination with other varieties of lotus flowers, the rare lotus flowers help to form a poetic-like summertime vista inside the Puzhehei scenic spot in Qiubei county, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of the province.

The scarcely seen lotus species is endemic to the region, according to the China Lotus Research Institute in Wuhan, capital city of central China’s Hubei Province.

