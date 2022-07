We Are China

Lotus flowers bloom in world's largest lotus pond

Ecns.cn) 16:49, July 19, 2022

Tourists walk through lotus fields during the lotus flowers tourism festival at Yaoxi village, Guangchang county in east China's Jiangxi Province, July 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)

