Lotus seed from Song Dynasty blossoms
(People's Daily App) 14:07, July 12, 2022
A lotus seed from about 1,000 years ago discovered during an archeology dig has been planted and blossomed. The plant's new seeds will be studied by researchers, according to media reports.
(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
