Lotus seed from Song Dynasty blossoms

(People's Daily App) 14:07, July 12, 2022

A lotus seed from about 1,000 years ago discovered during an archeology dig has been planted and blossomed. The plant's new seeds will be studied by researchers, according to media reports.

