Lotus-related industry at heart of village’s drive towards rural vitalization in Hainan
|Photo shows lotus ponds in Baoqian village, Tianya district, Sanya city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)
In recent years, the lotus-related industry has gradually taken shape in Baoqian village, Tianya district, Sanya city, in south China’s Hainan Province.
By promoting a business model that integrates farmers and companies, the village ensures that farmers receive income from land rents, salaries for their labor, as well as related dividends and additional earnings from rural tourism. While focusing on lotus planting and continually expanding its lotus-related industry, the village has also explored new ways to develop its collective economy.
Baoqian will continue to integrate its lotus sector with other businesses, including sightseeing, harvesting, catering, leisure and entertainment, planting, and the development of lotus-related products, along with a local homestay business in order to embark upon a distinctive path towards rural vitalization.
