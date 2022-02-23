Home>>
China outlines key tasks to fully advance rural vitalization in 2022
(Xinhua) 08:54, February 23, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2022 on Tuesday, outlining key tasks to comprehensively push forward rural vitalization this year.
As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities. Work on agriculture and rural areas has been high on the agenda for 19 consecutive years since 2004.
