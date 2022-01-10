Wuying Miao village in Guangxi works to improve local quality of life by making improvements to surrounding infrastructure, industries

People's Daily Online) 16:05, January 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 28, 2021, shows Wuying Miao village. (Photo/Xinhua)

Over the past year, local officials and villagers in Wuying Miao village, a remote village inhabited by the Miao ethnic group which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, have striven to raise people's standard of living by making improvements to local infrastructure, education and other industries.

Located in a deep valley in the middle of a mountainous region, Wuying Miao village was once an extremely poor village, being a place where transportation had been inconvenient, land resources were scarce, and the natural environment is harsh. In 2020, the people of Wuying shook off poverty in keeping with the locality’s substantial achievements.

