36th National Lotus Exhibition opens in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:44, July 07, 2022

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a lotus flower at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The 36th National Lotus Exhibition opened at Daguan Park in Kunming on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a lotus flower at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a lotus flower at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2022.

Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2022.

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

