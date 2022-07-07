36th National Lotus Exhibition opens in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan
Photo taken on July 6, 2022 shows a lotus flower at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The 36th National Lotus Exhibition opened at Daguan Park in Kunming on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Visitors enjoy lotus flowers at Daguan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 6, 2022.
The 36th National Lotus Exhibition opened at Daguan Park in Kunming on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
