People enjoy lotus flowers at Longde Lake in Jinghong, Yunnan

Xinhua) 13:53, July 03, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 2, 2022 shows visitors taking a sightseeing mini train to enjoy lotus flowers at Longde Lake in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

Visitors take sightseeing mini trains to enjoy lotus flowers at Longde Lake in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 2, 2022. (Photo by Li Yunsheng/Xinhua)

