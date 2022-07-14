Home>>
Ultimate 1,000 petal lotus flower in full bloom in Nanjing
(Ecns.cn) 13:40, July 14, 2022
A thousand petal lotus flower is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chang Cheng)
A thousand petal lotus flower is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chang Cheng)
A thousand petal lotus flower is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chang Cheng)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lotus seed from Song Dynasty blossoms
- 36th National Lotus Exhibition opens in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan
- People enjoy lotus flowers at Longde Lake in Jinghong, Yunnan
- King lotus leaves enter best viewing season in SW China’s Yunnan
- Lotus-related industry at heart of village’s drive towards rural vitalization in Hainan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.