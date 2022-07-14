We Are China

Ultimate 1,000 petal lotus flower in full bloom in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 13:40, July 14, 2022

A thousand petal lotus flower is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chang Cheng)

A thousand petal lotus flower is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chang Cheng)

A thousand petal lotus flower is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chang Cheng)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)