In pics: Baiyangdian Lake’s grand lotus garden in Xiong'an New Area springs to life with delicate blooms of colorful lotus flowers

People's Daily Online) 16:24, August 25, 2022

Photo shows a lotus flower inside the Lotus Grand View Garden, an iconic scenic spot of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Yang Hualong)

Nearly 100 types of lotus flowers are in full bloom in the Lotus Grand View Garden, an iconic scenic spot of Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province.

Boasting 699 famous Chinese and foreign lotus varieties, the garden, which covers a water surface area of more than 1,560 mu (104 hectares), is a giant ecological lotus park in China with a relatively large planting area and a rich variety of lotus flowers.

The colors of the lotus flowers in the garden range from red to yellow, white, pink and light green. The flowers differ from each other in the number of their petals, which include single-layer petals, double-layer petals, and multi-layer petals, as well as the size of their corolla. The bowl lotus variety, the smallest of lotuses, can grow in a very small bowl, while giant waterlilies can grow to a weight of more than 10 kilograms.

