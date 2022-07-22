Lotus seed pods enter harvest season in Quanxin, Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:13, July 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows farmers harvesting lotus flowers and seed pods in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Farmers harvest lotus seed pods in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2022. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows lotus flowers in a lotus pond in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows farmers harvesting lotus flowers and seed pods in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

