Lotus seed pods enter harvest season in Quanxin, Zhejiang
Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows farmers harvesting lotus flowers and seed pods in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Farmers harvest lotus seed pods in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 21, 2022. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows lotus flowers in a lotus pond in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Aerial photo taken on July 21, 2022 shows farmers harvesting lotus flowers and seed pods in Quanxin Village of Donglin Township, Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Local farmers have increased their incomes from agricultural products grown in lotus ponds. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: blooming lotus flowers at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing
- Rare lotus flower variety blooms to create poetic-like summertime vista in SW China’s Yunnan
- Lotus flowers bloom in world's largest lotus pond
- Lotus flower blooms in time-lapse video
- Ultimate 1,000 petal lotus flower in full bloom in Nanjing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.