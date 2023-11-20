Red persimmons add a splash of color to winter in China's Taihang Mountains

People's Daily Online) 10:16, November 20, 2023

Photo shows red persimmons hanging on tree branches amid snow in Linzhou city, located at the eastern end of the Taihang Mountains in central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Qu Haiqing)

In Linzhou city, located at the eastern end of the Taihang Mountains in central China's Henan Province, red persimmons defiantly cling to tree branches, undeterred by the first snowfall of winter.

Clustered closely together, these persimmons resemble flames, infusing the wintry landscape of the Taihang Mountains with a vibrant burst of color, and bring warmth to people's hearts.

