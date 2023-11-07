Guangzhou, one of the most underrated cities in China: German investment advisor

(People's Daily App) 14:38, November 07, 2023

Enthusiastic about China, Peter Helis came to and started studying in the country as a foreign student in 1999 and then set down roots here. With his expertise and rich experience in China-Europe trade, he now works as the chief advisor of the investment promotion bureau of the Guangzhou Development District. Helis would like to build a bridge between the foreign community and Chinese businesses. According to him, investors now come to China for the huge market instead of seeking to taking advantage of lower costs, and that is where Helis can offer help. Helis described Guangzhou as “one of the most underrated cities in China,” especially from a foreigner’s perspective, as the people in Guangzhou have a very good work-life balance. In terms of the high-quality development the city pursues, Helis believes it will attract more high-level talents to the city.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)