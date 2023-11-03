Shanghai in the eyes of global executives: Expanding business horizons in the financial sector

(People's Daily App) 15:39, November 03, 2023

Jun Ohta, Director President and Group CEO at SMBC, has stated that Shanghai stands as one of the most cosmopolitan cities in Asia. He attributes this achievement to the city's proactive approach to welcoming foreign investment across diverse business sectors, along with its comprehensive support for the operations of foreign companies. Ohta emphasizes that the SMBC group will undertake various initiatives in the financial sector to further contribute to the development of Shanghai. (Source: Wenhui Daily)

