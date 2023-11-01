Shanghai in the eyes of global executives: Leadership in digitization, innovation, and sustainability

(People's Daily App) 15:37, November 01, 2023

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric, has witnessed Shanghai's tremendous leadership in digitization, innovation, and sustainability. Shanghai's success in leading the dual transition towards green and digital and building innovation ecosystems has brought ample opportunities for Schneider. He has called China the core of the company's business strategy and Shanghai the core of their China and global strategies. (Source: Wenhui Daily)

