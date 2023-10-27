Home>>
How does garbage sorting work in Shanghai?
(People's Daily App) 14:11, October 27, 2023
Since the implementation of garbage classification regulations on July 1, 2019, waste separation has become a way of life for both local residents and expats in Shanghai. Join Arina as she explores how this system works now, highlighting the positive impact it has had on the city's waste management efforts. (Video source: CityNewsService)
