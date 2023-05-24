China to implement garbage sorting in all cities by 2025
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China plans to implement garbage sorting in over 90 percent of residential communities in cities at or above the prefecture level by the end of this year, and then raise the coverage ratio to 100 percent by the end of 2025.
Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development, said at a recent meeting in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, that garbage sorting is one of the ministry's priorities this year.
More efforts should be made to improve related laws, build household waste management platforms with information technologies, and strengthen waste incineration capacity, Ni said.
Garbage sorting is being carried out in 297 Chinese cities at an average coverage rate of 82.5 percent in residential communities. Daily waste disposal capacity has reached 530,000 tonnes, with 77.6 percent of it achieved through incineration.
Starting this year, China will promote a garbage sorting publicity week annually during the fourth week of May. This year's event runs from May 22 to 28.
Photos
Related Stories
- Post-80s man customizes garbage sorting scheme for over 100 residential areas over 8 years
- Garbage sorting yields results in Beijing
- Most Chinese expect to promote garbage sorting: survey
- 2022 Winter Olympics skiing venue prepares for garbage sorting
- Progress made after mandatory garbage sorting in Beijing
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.