Most Chinese expect to promote garbage sorting: survey

Nearly 95 percent of the respondents in a recent survey look forward to garbage sorting on a larger scale, according to a China Youth Daily report.

Among the 2,009 people surveyed, a total of 64 percent of the respondents suggested the promotion relies on efforts in communities and at workplaces, and around 61 percent said enhanced work in providing some guidance of garbage sorting by volunteers and social workers is needed.

Nearly 80 percent of the respondents said garbage sorting has been carried out in their cities.

Lu Jia, a resident in Shanghai, told the newspaper that the environment of public areas in the community she lives in has taken on a new look thanks to the garbage sorting.

According to the survey, over 78 percent of the respondents believe that garbage sorting helps to reduce environmental pollution, and more than 61 percent said it improves resource utilization efficiency.

"Garbage sorting is necessary as it concerns people's living environment and the health of the natural environment," said Nie Xin, a resident in Beijing, adding that garbage sorting can turn some waste into valuables, contributing to sustainable development.

Over 80 percent of the people surveyed come from large or medium-sized cities.