Post-80s man customizes garbage sorting scheme for over 100 residential areas over 8 years

Mei Changlin, a post-80s young man, spent eight years visiting more than 100 residential areas in Haidian district, Beijing, and analyzing the actual situation of each district so as to "customize" the garbage classification scheme according to local conditions.

Mei Changlin and his garbage sorting machine （Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

His achievement won him the title of top talent in Beijing municipal solid waste classification awarded by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management.

"I hope that I can contribute some of the wisdom of young people when it comes to garbage sorting," said Mei, who retired from active military service in 2007 and started a sanitation and cleaning business in Beijing.

"At that time, Beijing was about to host the 2008 Olympic Games and attached great importance to environmental governance. I also wanted to make a contribution to the environment in Beijing," added Mei.

After integrating big data processing and other cutting-edge technology, Mei and his colleagues officially designed the first intelligent garbage sorting machine in 2018. Compared with the previous intelligent recycling machine, the intelligent garbage sorting machine has classification buckets for four kinds of common waste.

In August 2019, Mei led the company's employees in officially developing the full category classification platform and put it into operation. Using advanced technologies such as the Internet of things and big data, the platform can carry out garbage classification in communities according to their conditions, and can achieve full community garbage collection coverage.

The implementation of intelligent garbage sorting stations has been praised by the communities’ residents. However, Mei also found during a visit to some residential areas that the relatively high costs and large volume of the stations have deterred some communities that have insufficient funds or limited space.

To this end, Mei and his colleagues held several meetings with the intention of developing a small, convenient and affordable machine.

"I am very proud to be able to contribute to the 'key little thing' of garbage sorting," said Mei when talking about his original intention.