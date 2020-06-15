Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

2022 Winter Olympics skiing venue prepares for garbage sorting

(Xinhua)    14:13, June 15, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics skiing venue of Chongli, north China's Hebei Province, has built 10 waste transfer stations to fully cover garbage collection and transportation.

Once in operation, Chongli's waste collection and transportation capacity will reach 320 tonnes per day, said Ma Dong from the comprehensive law-enforcement bureau of the Chongli District administration.

By 2022, the daily amount of waste in Chongli is estimated to reach 200 tonnes, according to Ma.

Dai Jiangbo, deputy director of the Chongli construction and maintenance center, said the transfer stations can effectively reduce environment pollution.

The gates of the stations are also equipped with ventilators and vehicle sensing devices, said Dai.

Chongli is located some 200 km northwest of Beijing. It was selected by The New York Times as one of the "52 places to travel to in 2019" for its booming ski industry after being chosen to host the majority of the skiing events of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York