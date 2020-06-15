2022 Winter Olympics skiing venue prepares for garbage sorting

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics skiing venue of Chongli, north China's Hebei Province, has built 10 waste transfer stations to fully cover garbage collection and transportation.

Once in operation, Chongli's waste collection and transportation capacity will reach 320 tonnes per day, said Ma Dong from the comprehensive law-enforcement bureau of the Chongli District administration.

By 2022, the daily amount of waste in Chongli is estimated to reach 200 tonnes, according to Ma.

Dai Jiangbo, deputy director of the Chongli construction and maintenance center, said the transfer stations can effectively reduce environment pollution.

The gates of the stations are also equipped with ventilators and vehicle sensing devices, said Dai.

Chongli is located some 200 km northwest of Beijing. It was selected by The New York Times as one of the "52 places to travel to in 2019" for its booming ski industry after being chosen to host the majority of the skiing events of the 2022 Winter Olympics.