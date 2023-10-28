Business China Awards 2023 honors contributors to Singapore-China relations

Xinhua) 10:14, October 28, 2023

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Business China, a Singapore-based group, has held the biennial Business China Awards (BCA), recognizing the contributions of businessmen, entrepreneurs and organizations to strengthening Singapore-China relations as well as fostering bilingualism and biculturalism in Singapore.

The Business China Enterprise Award was awarded to the Sino-Singaporean Tianjin Eco-City Investment and Development Co., Ltd, for the development of the China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City.

Roland Ng, managing director and group CEO of Tat Hong Holdings Ltd, was awarded the Business China Excellence Award, which honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to enhancing Singapore-China relations.

Jeffrey Tiong, founder and CEO of PatSnap, was recognized with the Business China Young Achiever Award.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)