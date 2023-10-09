Shanghai in the eyes of global executives: a vital innovation hub

(People's Daily App) 14:20, October 09, 2023

Severin Schwan, the chief executive officer of Roche Group and vice chairman of the 34th IBLAC session, shares his story with Shanghai, praising it as an essential innovation hub and the gateway to the world. Based in Shanghai since 1926, his company has witnessed China's remarkable development and has experienced multiple instances of cross-cultural communication in the city.

