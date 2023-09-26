How has Shanghai emerged as a global science and technology hub?

(People's Daily App) 16:58, September 26, 2023

Shanghai has emerged as a global science and technology hub over the past few years. In Nature's 2022 Index of scientific cities, Shanghai rose to third place from the fifth in 2020, surpassing the Boston metropolitan area and the San Francisco Bay Area. This achievement can be attributed to several factors. Let's find them out in the video.

(Video source: Shanghai Daily)

