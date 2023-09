Shanghai hosts tourism festival to boost consumption

Xinhua) 09:19, September 21, 2023

A tourist visits Shanghai Film Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

The 34th Shanghai Tourism Festival opened on Sept.16 and will last until Oct. 6, aiming to boost cultural and tourism consumption.

A total of 70 tourist attractions in Shanghai, including the Oriental Pearl Tower, Shanghai wildlife park and Fengjing ancient town, as well as a raft of museums and parks, offer 50 percent discount on admission tickets from Sept. 16 to 22.

A kid visits Shanghai Natural History Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A tourist takes photos at Shanghai Film Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Tourists visit Shanghai Natural History Museum in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

