ITB China 2023 travel trade show underway in Shanghai

Xinhua) 14:54, September 13, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- ITB China 2023, a leading B2B travel trade show focusing on the Chinese travel market, kicked off on Tuesday in Shanghai.

The travel trade show aims to reconnect global travel suppliers with the resurgent Chinese market, forging a collective path forward for the industry.

At the three-day event, some 360 tourism companies from nearly 60 countries are presenting their products and services and meeting with more than 700 selected top Chinese buyers, with 86 percent being founders, senior executives, directors, or senior managers of renowned Chinese travel agencies.

A variety of markets across Europe and the Americas are represented at the trade show, including Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The show also features a line-up of exhibitors from Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Africa. Chinese cities, including Beijing and Chengdu, are also participating in the trade show.

"To meet the needs of the industry over the past few challenging years, we have remained very active in China," said David Axiotis, general manager of ITB China.

"Now, we are here to get the industry back on track, supporting our global partners to progress their business relationships, and to facilitate invaluable cooperation within the Chinese travel industry."

