Writers from 7 countries take part in 2023 Shanghai Writing Program

September 06, 2023

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Shanghai Writing Program, which commenced on Monday, has offered international writers a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant city of Shanghai for two months.

Writers from seven countries, including Egypt, Germany, Argentina and Cyprus, are participating in this year's program to gather material for their future literary works during this period.

Hosted by the Shanghai Writers' Association, the program has invited 100 writers from 38 countries to reside in the city and experience Chinese culture and street life since 2008.

Participants have the opportunity to explore the charming alleyways of Shanghai, experience the hustle and bustle of underground carriages, and savor the local delicacies, including steamed and pan-fried buns.

Everyday life fragments have served as a wellspring of inspiration for the writers' creations, leaving a lasting impact. Malgorzata Budzynska Dora Hamisson from Poland, who joined the program in 2016, was so enamored by Shanghai that she and her family decided to relocate to the city three years later.

The theme for this year is "Cities That Appear Distant," and foreign writers will have the opportunity to visit Fudan University, go for city walks, and visit places with splendid cultural heritages around Shanghai, such as Tonglu and Shaoxing.

Wang Wei, in charge of the Shanghai Writers' Association, said that this year's invited writers, originally scheduled to visit Shanghai in the fall of 2020, can now do so as international literary exchanges, disrupted by the pandemic, have been resumed.

Singaporean writer Clara Chow, participating in this year's program, said that as an overseas Chinese, she has recently begun to write poetry in the Chinese language. "English is the language from my mind, while Chinese is the language from my heart."

Acclaimed German author Bernhard Hennen, whose works have been translated into more than 10 languages, said he is looking forward to embracing new ideas in Shanghai for his next fiction.

He said he cannot wait to wander in Shanghai's streets and look for the city's unique stories that blend modernity and tradition.

