A cozy abode filled of soothing prints and bright colors

(People's Daily App) 15:30, September 01, 2023

Olivia Mok, founder of PR firm Social Supply and owner of two restaurants, lives in a cozy Shanghai apartment that she calls her sanctuary. Join Olivia on a tour of her home as she shares her approach to interior decorating.

(Video source: City News Service)

