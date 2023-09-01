Home>>
A cozy abode filled of soothing prints and bright colors
(People's Daily App) 15:30, September 01, 2023
Olivia Mok, founder of PR firm Social Supply and owner of two restaurants, lives in a cozy Shanghai apartment that she calls her sanctuary. Join Olivia on a tour of her home as she shares her approach to interior decorating.
(Video source: City News Service)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
