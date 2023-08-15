Home>>
Head out for a creative adventure on the streets
(People's Daily App) 15:34, August 15, 2023
Follow Fiona as she sets out on a stroll through the city to discover pop-up art exhibits in the city's most picturesque locations.
(Video source: SHINE, powered by Shanghai Daily)
