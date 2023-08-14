Languages

Monday, August 14, 2023

Latin American friends impressed by Shanghai's innovation

(People's Daily App) 15:18, August 14, 2023

Hear what experts, company representatives and government officials from Latin America and the Caribbean have to say on the sci-tech innovation they witnessed during a visit to Shanghai.

(Video source: SHINE, powered by Shanghai Daily)

