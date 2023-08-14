Home>>
Latin American friends impressed by Shanghai's innovation
(People's Daily App) 15:18, August 14, 2023
Hear what experts, company representatives and government officials from Latin America and the Caribbean have to say on the sci-tech innovation they witnessed during a visit to Shanghai.
(Video source: SHINE, powered by Shanghai Daily)
