Explaining Shanghai: Nightlife
(People's Daily App) 15:09, August 11, 2023
Shanghai has offered a varied range of nightlife experiences, from tempting street food to lively bars, from engaging museums to thrilling sports.
(Video source: SHINE, powered by Shanghai Daily)
