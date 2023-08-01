Shanghai reports robust growth in cultural tourism market

Xinhua) 08:40, August 01, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The cultural tourism market in Shanghai has seen robust growth since the beginning of the summer holiday, data from local authorities showed.

From July 1 to 25, 162 museums in Shanghai received more than 2.45 million visitors, the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said on Monday. Museums in Shanghai are expected to receive a total of more than 2.85 million visitors in August.

Among the major scenic spots in Shanghai, 19,000 tourists visited the Oriental Pearl Tower on average every day in July, while the Yuyuan Garden shopping-mall consumer flow exceeded 4 million people.

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and the amusement park Happy Valley, respectively, received 35 percent and 73 percent more tourists in July than the same period in 2019.

In the first half of this year, 162 museums and 98 art galleries in Shanghai held more than 670 exhibitions and received nearly 15 million visitors, recovering to the level during the same period in 2019. The metropolis held over 22,000 commercial performances, with nearly 12 million audience members and a box office revenue of 832 million yuan (about 117 million U.S. dollars).

The Shanghai International Resort received more than 13 million tourists from January to June, while over 6.65 million people visited the Shanghai Sheshan National Tourist and Holiday Resort. The number of visitors and total tourism revenue of the two resorts increased significantly compared with the first half of 2019.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)