Shanghai, Let's meet
(People's Daily App) 15:27, July 28, 2023
Meet Shanghai in this 90-second clip, unfurling a journey of encounters between people and the city. Released in nine languages, this clip serves as a warm welcome to invite you to tour and explore this vibrant and enchanting city.
(Video source: City News Service)
