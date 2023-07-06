French graffiti artist hits the streets in Shanghai

July 06, 2023

Living in Shanghai since 2007, French graffiti artist Dezio has left many graffiti and wall paintings across the city. With his work witnessing the development of Shanghai, he is regarded as one of the dozens of major graffiti artists in China. Dezio finds inspiration from the city's diverse and international vibe. "I take the city into my art, in the way of how I see it as a juxtaposition of colors," he said.

