Shanghai welcomes 6.72 mln tourists during Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 08:21, June 25, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view of the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai received 6.72 million tourist visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, said the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Most travelers preferred excursions or city tours due to the lingering rainy weather, and museums and galleries in Shanghai were popular destinations during the holiday.

Data from the administration shows that during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, 129 museums in Shanghai held 32 temporary exhibitions and received 292,000 visitor arrivals, an increase of 4.28 percent over the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, 66 art galleries in the city held 121 exhibitions, receiving 78,800 visits.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)