In pics: revolutionary cultural relics in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:35, June 13, 2023

People visit the memorial of the second National Congress of the Communist Party of China in east China's Shanghai, June 7, 2023.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, with rich resources of revolutionary cultural relics. The city is committed to developing itself into one of the most attractive red tourism destinations in the country. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

People pass the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in east China's Shanghai, June 9, 2023.

A woman visits the Former Editorial Office of the New Youth in east China's Shanghai, June 9, 2023.

People visit the memorial of the second National Congress of the Communist Party of China in east China's Shanghai, June 7, 2023.

People pass the site of the second National Congress of the Communist Party of China in east China's Shanghai, June 7, 2023.

Visitors look at a hand-operated printing machine at the site of Youxin Printing Office in east China's Shanghai, June 9, 2023.

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2022 shows the site of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China in east China's Shanghai.

People visit the site of Youxin Printing Office, where the first full Chinese version of The Communist Manifesto was printed, in east China's Shanghai, June 9, 2023.

Visitors read The Communist Manifesto via the digital display at the site of Youxin Printing Office in east China's Shanghai, June 9, 2023.

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows a sign on roads where historical sites with revolutionary legacies are located in Huangpu District of east China's Shanghai.

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the Former Editorial Office of the New Youth in east China's Shanghai.

A volunteer gives a guide to visitors at the memorial of the second National Congress of the Communist Party of China in east China's Shanghai, June 7, 2023.

A woman visits the Former Editorial Office of the New Youth in east China's Shanghai, June 9, 2023.

