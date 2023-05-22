Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of April

Xinhua) 10:06, May 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, stood at 10.79 trillion yuan (about 1.53 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of April, up 8.5 percent year on year, official data shows.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan in Shanghai reached 10.15 trillion yuan at the end of April, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans stood at 93.4 billion U.S. dollars at the end of April, down 18.3 percent year on year.

At the end of April, the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 8.3 percent from a year earlier to 19.69 trillion yuan.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)