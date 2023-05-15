China's rural policy bank issues 101.68 bln yuan of online loans

Xinhua) 13:45, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Development Bank of China, a rural policy bank, had issued 101.68 billion yuan (about 14.63 billion U.S. dollars) of online loans to over 60,000 small and micro companies by the end of April.

Outstanding online loans to small and micro companies totaled 10.58 billion yuan by the end of April.

According to the bank, in recent years, it has been actively cultivating digital lending capabilities, while enhancing its online credit support for small and micro firms.

The bank will continue to enrich its policy toolbox to give more support to small and micro enterprises, and promote high-quality development of the real economy with the digital transformation of its credit business.

