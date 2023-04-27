Value of loans to manufacturing sector up in Q1 in China
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The value of loans to the manufacturing sector in China in the first quarter of 2023 was higher compared with the same period last year, official data showed on Wednesday.
New loans to the manufacturing sector reached 2.2 trillion yuan (about 317.75 billion U.S. dollars) from January to March, an increase of 381.9 billion yuan year on year, according to data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
New loans to private enterprises hit 3.7 trillion yuan during the period, up 1 trillion yuan year on year, while those to small and micro-sized companies amounted to 2.3 trillion yuan, an increase of 808.8 billion yuan.
Commercial banks reaped net profits of 667.9 billion yuan in the first quarter, up 1.3 percent from a year ago, data also revealed.
Photos
Related Stories
- China delivers first lightweight trailer using magnesium alloy
- Balance of loans in Shanghai rises at end of March
- Lighter industry mirrors China's strength in manufacturing
- China's industrial capacity utilization rate at 74.3 pct in Q1
- China EximBank extends 510 bln yuan of loans to bolster foreign trade in Q1
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.