Shanghai to hold Lujiazui Forum in early June

Xinhua) 08:42, June 01, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view of the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The 14th Lujiazui Forum, a major financial event, will be held in Shanghai from June 8 to 9, organizers said on Wednesday.

The event, themed "Global Financial Opening-up and Cooperation: New Drivers of Economic Recovery," includes seven plenary meetings and three nighttime panel discussions, Ge Ping, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal bureau of local financial regulation, told a press briefing.

Over 70 distinguished Chinese and foreign guests are expected to deliver speeches or join panel discussions on hot topics in the economic and financial fields, such as global monetary policy adjustment and financial risk prevention.

Ge said authorities will continue to use the event to convey to the outside world China's determination and initiatives to deepen its high-level financial opening-up.

The event will be co-chaired by the head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the mayor of Shanghai.

Zhang Zhongning, an official of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, told reporters that authorities will soon roll out the implementation rules for the construction of an international reinsurance center in Shanghai.

