Shanghai FTZ's Lin-gang Special Area welcomes advanced finance institute

May 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Dishui Lake Advanced Finance Institute of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (SUFE-DAFI) was inaugurated Monday.

Co-founded by Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, the Administrative Committee of the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co., Ltd., SUFE-DAFI aims to build a highland of emerging financial talent in the Lin-gang special area, enabling the construction of Shanghai as an international financial center.

Located at the core area of the Dishui Lake Financial Bay, the institute will set up new project directions such as ESG finance, fintech, cross-border finance and offshore finance, offering Master of Finance, MBA of Finance, EMBA of Finance and other academic degree programs, as well as non-academic training programs.

The first 41 Masters of Finance students will start their semester from September 2023.

